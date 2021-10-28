At YWCA, we know that a Covid-19 vaccine might:
Prevent you from getting COVID-19 or from becoming seriously ill or dying due to COVID-19,
Prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to others,
Add to the number of people in the community who are protected from getting COVID-19 — making it harder for the disease to spread and contributing to herd immunity, and
Prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading and replicating, which allows it to mutate and possibly become more resistant to vaccines
As such, YWCA Southwestern Illinois is partnering with the IL Dept of Public Health on two Covid Vaccine Clinics scheduled on Saturday, November 13 and Saturday, December 11, from 11 am to 2pm. The clinics will be held in the YWCA gym, located off our parking lot on George St between E. 3rd and E. 4th St. in downtown Alton.
All vaccinations are FREE, regardless of health insurance status.
Three vaccinations will be available at the clinics. The Pfizer-BioNTech is authorized for ages 12 years and up. The Moderna vaccine is authorized for ages 16 years and up. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is authorized for ages 18 years
and up. IDPH officials will also have boosters available for those who have been fully vaccinated.
Walk ins are welcome although registration is suggested for the vaccination clinics. Please register by calling YWCA at 618.465.7774 or use this link to register on-line https://tinyurl.com/3hrjy84k.
If you are unable to make these dates, you can locate a nearby clinic by visiting coronavirus.illinois.gov. Questions about Covid-19? Please call 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.