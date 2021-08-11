Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulates KayLee Melton of Wood River for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout — a designation she earned by creating a music program for special education students at her school.
She has always had a passion for helping others, especially those with special needs. As a sophomore, she met with the special education director at her school and volunteered with her classes. After that, she was certain these were the students she wanted to work with for her Gold Award project. When brainstorming with her Gold Award mentor, she decided to combine two of her passions — helping others and music — for her project.
She created the program by collecting donations that consisted of a rolling cart, musical instruments, sensory items and more. She also created a series of lesson plans and had the opportunity to present some of those plans to the students herself. These lessons were made into a book that was shared with several area schools.
The project reaffirmed her decision to pursue a career in education.
“Being a teacher is hard but so rewarding,” Melton said. “When the students would stop me in the hallways and ask when I would be back, it gave me the reassurance that I had made an impact.”
The Gold Award is earned by girls in grades 9–12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in developing sustainable solutions to local, national and global challenges. Since the highest award was established in 1916, Girl Scouts have answered the call to drive lasting, impactful change.
Melton is the daughter of Jennifer and Terry Melton and a member of the class of 2021 at East Alton=Wood River Community High School. She is attending Illinois State University this fall and will major in deaf and hard of hearing special education with a minor in Spanish.
