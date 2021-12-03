The Wood River Heritage Council’s 2022 "theme-based" calendar is available for sale. This year's calendar highlights the past and present holidays and special events that brought the community together and raised its spirits.
The annual calendar sales is a primary source of revenue for sustaining the operations of the Wood River Museum and Visitors Center, the Historic Wedding Chapel, the full-size replica of Lewis and Clark's Camp Dubois, and for providing artificial flowers and small American flags for graves at the Vaughn Hill Cemetery.
The 2022 calendar is still only $5 and is available for purchase at these Wood River locations: City Hall, the library, Busey Bank, Midwest Members Credit Union, First Mid Bank & Trust, Russell's Corner Cafe, Rustic Roots, and the Wood River Museum and Visitors Center , which is open the first and third Friday and Saturday of each month. Some locations may provide calendars only through their drive-through facilities.
For your convenience, calendars can be mailed to interested parties, within the United States, by sending a check in the amount of $8 per calendar (calendar plus envelope and postage) to the Wood River Heritage Council, P.O. Box 222, Wood River, IL 62095.
“The intriguing thing about the annual Historic Wood River Calendar is they not only perform a functional daily service, but they tend to become keepsakes by the fact that they capture historic elements of Wood River,” a press release states. “The calendars can become a source of enjoyment, as well as refreshing one’s memory for years to come.
“The Wood River Heritage Council and the Wood River Museum and Visitors Center sincerely thanks all the contributing local businesses for their support,” the release states. “Please consider patronizing the businesses that placed ads in the calendar.”