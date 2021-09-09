Our biggest event is back! Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS) will host our 10th Annual Wine for Whiskers IN PERSON on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Weingarten in Belleville from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. We will be following state and CDC guidelines for this fantastic FUN-raiser with most features set out of doors.
Featuring live music by Social Lite, fabulous silent auction, raffles, a full course dinner catered by Fletchers, delicious Weingarten libations, as well as the premiere of the Bourbon Basil Tasting Station sponsored by The Reserve, and beautiful floral arrangements by Grimm and Gorly, Wine for Whiskers is sure to sell out, so act quickly and don't miss your chance. Seating is limited for safety.
Tickets are $60 in advance and available online and all proceeds benefit the Belleville Area Humane Society.
BAHS looks forward to seeing you there! The event tickets are now on sale. To purchase tickets visit: https://bahspets.org/wineforwhiskers/
For more information about tickets, silent auction donations, sponsorships, or to volunteer, please contact BAHS Marketing & Events by phone at 618-235-3712 ext. 120 or by email at marketing@bahspets.org.