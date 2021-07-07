The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois will resume its weekly fireworks shows in Alton and Grafton starting Thursday, July 8, and running throughout the summer, ending on Thursday, Sept. 9. The fireworks show will go off simultaneously in each city. (The shows were halted the week of July 28 – July 2 to accommodate local fireworks.)
When: Every Thursday night through Sept. 9. Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m.
Where: In Alton – Fireworks will launch from the parking lot at Henry and Landmarks Boulevard along the city’s riverfront.
In Grafton – Fireworks will launch from Lighthouse Park at the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers.
Quote from Cory Jobe, President/CEO of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau: “Our region continues to shine as a destination for travelers. The weekly fireworks show is a celebration of the return of summer travel.”
More Info: Please visit: https://www.riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road/ for more information about fireworks specials and best places to watch the fireworks.