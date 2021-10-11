Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare are pleased to announce two additional COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in October that are open to the public with no appointment required.
The locations and dates are:
Friday, October 15
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Lowe’s, 2501 Green Mount Commons Drive, Belleville
Friday, October 22
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Touchette Regional Hospital, 5900 Bond Avenue, Cahokia Heights
The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed. A second dose will be necessary in three weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 12 and older.
Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there are no out-of-pocket costs to receive the vaccine.