Lucas Pfeiffenberger and Lucy Haskell will welcome guests to the 20th annual Vintage Voices on Oct. 2, 3, 9, and 10 in the Alton Cemetery at Fifth and Vine streets in Alton. Vintage Voices has become an important cultural event in the community, where actors in period costumes tell the story of Altonians who have shaped the area’s history.
Many anniversaries are being celebrated in 2021, in addition to Vintage Voices' 20th year. “The Star-Spangled Banner” has been in existence for 90 years, while Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey is celebrating 100 years. You'll hear from the first Black student to graduate from Alton High School who went on to be a professor. And you might even get to enjoy the Dominant Ninth Choral Society rehearsing. Nine stops are on the tour this year.
A volunteer committee produces Vintage Voices. Proceeds support the continuation of the event, upkeep of the Alton Cemetery and community organizations.
"Watching the growth of Vintage Voices has been such a joy,” Sharlene Meyer, one of the original founders said. “Vintage Voices is entertaining, educational and keeps history alive in Alton. Congratulations to the committee for a great job well-done."
To commemorate the 20th annual presentation, paid guests will receive a special souvenir gift, while supplies last.
Walking tour tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students aged 6-18. Tickets can be purchased at https://vintagevoices.eventbrite.com or with cash at the event.
The non-walking performance returns this year on Sunday, Oct. 10. The one-hour performance begins at 5 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton. Seating is limited to 60 people. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center and at the EventBrite link. For more information, visit facebook.com/vintagevoicestours.