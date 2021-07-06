U.S. Steel Foundation awards scholarships

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced the awarding of college scholarships to twenty students across the country. All the recipients are children of U. S. Steel  employees. The scholarships are funded by the United States Steel Foundation.    

Student recipients at Granite City Works include:

 

Whitney Klee is a graduate of Granite City High School in Illinois and an incoming business  major at Southwestern Illinois College.  

Hayden Ott is a graduate of Freeburg Community High School in Illinois and an incoming civil  engineering major at Fontbonne University. 

 

“The U. S. Steel Scholarship Program allows us to recognize the remarkable achievements of the outstanding children of our valued employees,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “At U.S. Steel, our Culture of Caring not only extends to our employees, but also to their families, the communities where we operate, and the next generation of leaders. We are proud to recognize these  students and wish them the best in their academic pursuits.” 

Since 1995, the U.S. Steel Scholarship program has awarded nearly $4 million to more than 400 children of employees across the company to support their higher education goals. Scholarship recipients  are selected based on academic achievements, leadership and participation in school and community  activities.  

This year, the U. S. Steel Scholarship program offered twenty $10,000 awards ($2,500 per year renewable for up to four years) to current high school seniors. All winners will be enrolled full-time in an  accredited two- or four-year college or university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the  2021-2022 academic year.

 

