United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced the awarding of college scholarships to twenty students across the country. All the recipients are children of U. S. Steel employees. The scholarships are funded by the United States Steel Foundation.
Student recipients at Granite City Works include:
• Whitney Klee is a graduate of Granite City High School in Illinois and an incoming business major at Southwestern Illinois College.
• Hayden Ott is a graduate of Freeburg Community High School in Illinois and an incoming civil engineering major at Fontbonne University.
“The U. S. Steel Scholarship Program allows us to recognize the remarkable achievements of the outstanding children of our valued employees,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “At U.S. Steel, our Culture of Caring not only extends to our employees, but also to their families, the communities where we operate, and the next generation of leaders. We are proud to recognize these students and wish them the best in their academic pursuits.”
Since 1995, the U.S. Steel Scholarship program has awarded nearly $4 million to more than 400 children of employees across the company to support their higher education goals. Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, leadership and participation in school and community activities.
This year, the U. S. Steel Scholarship program offered twenty $10,000 awards ($2,500 per year renewable for up to four years) to current high school seniors. All winners will be enrolled full-time in an accredited two- or four-year college or university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the 2021-2022 academic year.