TreeHouse Wildlife Center is going old school again this year for Critter of the Year.
Please mail in or drop off your Holiday card or letter to vote for your favorite permanent resident. The animal with the most votes will be named TreeHouse Wildlife Center's 2021 Critter of the Year. Every $1 will equal one vote for your favorite animal, so $1 = 1 vote, $5 = 5 votes. Please address your cards or letters to TreeHouse Wildlife Center - Vote, 23956 Green Acres Rd., Dow, IL 62022. Click the link to see our current permanent residents treehousewildlifecenter.com/resident-animals. Voting will go through Jan 15th.
The 1st, 100th, and 200th card or letter received will win a TreeHouse T-shirt. Winners will be mailed a gift certificate for one TreeHouse Wildlife Center T-shirt (value $12.00). If you include a drawing or photo, we will display it at the center through the New Year and it may be selected to post on our Facebook updates. All holiday cards will be recycled through our crafting program.
Follow our website page at treehousewildlifecenter.com/critter-of-the-year for weekly updated totals. Our staff, volunteers, and board members hope you have a safe and enjoyable Holiday Season. Thank you for your participation and support.