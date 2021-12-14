Lewis and Clark Community College has teamed up with Bella Milano to feed hungry L&C students with the second annual Trailblazers Give Back Holiday Food Giveaway. The giveaway includes 400 frozen meals from Bella Milano, non-perishable food items donated by L&C team members, grocery store gift cards, and masks donated by Calvary Baptist Church. Student and L&C tennis team member José Hernandez (left) gets his bag of food from L&C team members Christina Wickenhauser (center) and Dawna Egelhoff (right). The giveaway continues tomorrow, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the hallway between Reid and Wade Halls on the college’s Godfrey Campus.
Trailblazers Give Back Holds 2nd Annual Holiday Food Giveaway
- Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Marketing/PR
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Deaths confirmed at Amazon building likely struck by tornado outside Edwardsville
- Cost of Living Adjustment set for 2022
- MoDot offers video simulation of future U.S. 67 in West Alton
- 6 lives lost after tornado hits Amazon facility in Edwardsville
- Round two of rental assistance is open
- Coroner releases names of Edwardsville tornado victims
- Man sentenced for illegal gun possession
- William “Brad” Lewis
- Alton may loosen residency requirements
- Christmas lights lead to small fire in East Alton