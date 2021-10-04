Touchette Regional Hospital and SIHF Healthcare are pleased to announce four upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics that are open to the public with no appointment required.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available to ages 12 and up. The locations and dates are:
Wednesday, October 6
12:00 – 4:00 pm
NAACP Madison Branch, 1302 Klein Avenue, Venice
Friday, October 8
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Divine Holiness Temple, 1210 State Street, East St. Louis
Saturday, October 9
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Cahokia Unit School District Offices, 1700 Jerome Lane, Cahokia Heights
Saturday, October 16
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Power of Change Christian Church, 2348 Jerome Lane, Cahokia Heights
The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed. A second dose will be necessary in three weeks. The vaccine will be available to any Illinois resident age 12 and older.
Please bring some form of identification as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.