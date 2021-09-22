September is National Recovery Month. This month’s theme is Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.
At Touchette Regional Hospital, the staff recognizes that recovery is a process of change and continual growth through which people improve their health and wellness, live self-directed lives, and strive to reach their full potential.
The process of recovery is highly personal and occurs via many pathways.
“One size does not fit all and a treatment approach that may work for one person may not work for another,” says Michelle Petrosky, MHA, BSN, RN, Executive Director of Behavioral Health at Touchette Regional Hospital.
“Several evidence-based treatment approaches are available for alcohol and drug addiction. Treatment can be outpatient and/or inpatient and be provided by specialty programs, therapists and doctors,” Petrosky noted.
Some of the options that have been successful in treating drug and alcohol addiction include detoxification, behavioral therapy or counseling, the use of medications and devices, mutual-support groups, evaluation and treatment for co-occurring mental health issues, and long-term follow-up.
Touchette understands that patients can receive treatment in many different settings with various approaches and it’s important to find the right fit for each individual’s recovery.
The hospital extends their help through adult substance abuse programs for outpatient care and its medical stabilization program for inpatient services. For more information on recovery services at Touchette Regional Hospital, go to www.touchette.org.
Touchette Regional Hospital offers a 24-hour intake hotline for behavioral health and wellness services, call 618-332-4038 anytime for assistance.