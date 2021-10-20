October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, Ill., wants to emphasize the importance of making breast health a priority — not just this month, but every month, offering breast cancer education and patient navigation services through its START NOW Mammography & Breast Cancer Awareness Program.
Through the program, men and women over the age of 40 can receive annual mammograms as well as patient navigation services for those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. This year, especially, the hospital encourages all eligible individuals to take advantage of the program and its benefits.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, an alarming number of women put off getting breast cancer screenings. The total number of cancer screening tests received by women through CDC’s National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program declined by 87% for breast cancer during April 2020 as compared with the previous 5-year averages for that month.
“Even with COVID-19 continuing in our communities, it is still vital to maintain breast cancer screening,” says Scott Wampler, Senior Director of Imaging at Touchette Regional Hospital.
Any time you notice a change — whether it be in the form of skin discoloration, unusual skin texture, bump or lump — you should quickly address it with your healthcare provider. This diligence can certainly help in preventing a serious issue before it turns into a health emergency.
Adult women ages 40+, or those with family history should talk with their healthcare provider to assess their risk of developing breast cancer and if advised, get annual mammograms to ensure there are no underlying problems. While we commonly associate breast cancer with women, it is also a disease that can affect men. As a result, it is not uncommon for providers to advise men to undergo a mammogram as well.
“Early detection with mammography is still key in fighting and beating breast cancer,” states Wampler.
If you find that your friends and family are still in the dark about this important topic, start the conversation with them. While it may be uncomfortable, raising awareness only increases one’s knowledge of this disease and how it can be detected.
Those wanting to learn more about the START NOW Program can visit https://touchette.org/programs/start-now or call Touchette Regional Hospital at 618-332-6130.