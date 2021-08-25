Touchette Regional Hospital says the new school year is a good time to get back to a healthy routine with your kids and recommend incorporating these helpful habits into your day to day.
Make breakfast a priority
“Eating breakfast sets you up to make healthier choices all day long and helps your kids focus better at school,” says Macia Noorman, MS, RD, LD, Lead Dietitian at TRH.
Research shows that eating a healthy breakfast is the best way to start the day and give the body the fuel it needs to sustain energy and run properly.
If a rushed morning routine usually keeps your family from sitting down for breakfast, try setting aside 10 to 15 extra minutes to eat together or check the school’s website for the breakfast serving times to ensure they are getting a nutritious breakfast.
Ask your kids how they eat at school
If children seem to be excessively hungry after school, it’s crucial to ask about how they're eating at school or throughout the day. Adjustments may need to be made to ensure they are getting the proper portions or nutrients with their food.
Have a nutritious snack ready for after school
“Think of snack times as additional opportunities during the day for kids to eat more of the foods they might not be getting enough of in their three meals. Make the most of snacks by offering foods that have the nutrients they need,” says Noorman.
Offer a snack like an apple with a tablespoon of peanut butter, yogurt, a healthy granola bar or cheese and whole-grain crackers. These types of snacks should be enough to satiate their hunger without spoiling their appetite for dinner.
The staff at Touchette Regional Hospital encourages you to incorporate healthy tips into your daily activities. In addition to our many services, we also offer nutrition services with a specialized Dietitian. Ask your primary care provider for a referral today.