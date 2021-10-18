Touchette Regional Hospital in Cahokia Heights, Illinois, is announcing that it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“As the principal healthcare provider in our community, we should serve as a leader to our patients, families, coworkers, and community,” stated Jay Willsher, President. “We are proud to be able to lead the discussion on this important topic and want our patients and community to know they will be stepping into a hospital where all of our staff has been vaccinated.”
The Touchette Regional Hospital Board of Directors approved the policy at its most recent meeting. The requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine is a condition of employment and applies to all Touchette employees, on-site contractual employees, and on-site providers.
The deadline for current employees to become vaccinated is December 1, 2021. New hires will be required to be vaccinated prior to their start date. (Exemptions for medical and religious reasons are available.)
Touchette joins the major medical organizations in the St. Louis area in requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for their employees.