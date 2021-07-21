The Granite City School District is looking for individuals who want to make additional money while maintaining a flexible part-time schedule.
We currently have the following substitute positions available:
• Substitute Administrator
• Substitute Building Aide
• Substitute Cafeteria Worker
• Substitute Custodian
• Substitute Monitor
• Substitute Nurse
• Substitute Paraprofessional
• Substitute Secretary
• Substitute Teacher
For additional information, please contact:
Granite City Community School District #9
Human Resources Department
3200 Maryville Rd.
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 451-5800, Ext. 2004 or 2005