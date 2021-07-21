granite city school district.jpg

The Granite City School District is looking for individuals who want to make additional money while maintaining a flexible part-time schedule.

We currently have the following substitute positions available:

• Substitute Administrator

• Substitute Building Aide

• Substitute Cafeteria Worker

• Substitute Custodian

• Substitute Monitor

• Substitute Nurse

• Substitute Paraprofessional

• Substitute Secretary

• Substitute Teacher

For additional information, please contact:

Granite City Community School District #9

Human Resources Department

3200 Maryville Rd.

Granite City, IL 62040

(618) 451-5800, Ext. 2004 or 2005

Tags

Load comments