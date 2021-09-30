To assist students in understanding options regarding financing their higher education, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will host a free FAFSA Workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m. at Collinsville High School in partnership with the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC).
“Students need to know what financial resources are available and what they are entitled to,” said Stuart. “Having taught both high school and college students in the area, I find students unaware or misinformed on FAFSA. Many lack the support network necessary to guide them toward resources that may lessen their financial burdens or provide new opportunities.”
Stuart will host representatives from ISAC to help walk families through filling out the Federal Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) and answer any questions they have about the application or financial aid. Additionally, the FAFSA is required for need and merit-based scholarship in Illinois such as the AIM-HIGH program, and filling out the FAFSA can help students access both state and federal grants. She will also give an update on legislation for this session that helps students with financial planning for college.
“I believe higher education to be invaluable not only to prospective students, but the community as a whole,” continued Stuart. “Residents should face few barriers to higher education, and lacking access to financial resources should not be one of them.”