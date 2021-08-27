In response to recent reports of housing rental frauds, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D- Edwardsville, is informing residents how to report these crimes to state consumer protection and local law enforcement.
“Online rental scams have increased around the country and locally in the last few years,” said Stuart. “The Better Business Bureau reports that around 43% of individuals have come across fake rentals on online rental websites. It is despicable that bad actors are taking advantage of individuals trying to find suitable housing."
Residents looking for rental property should be careful when looking on rental sites. Scammers are using images of local properties that are for sale and using those to create fake rental listing. Residents can report rental frauds by contacting state officials about fake rental listing or the federal trade commission if an individual is falsely claiming to be your business.
“If you have any concerns about the validity of any rental listing you see online, please reach out to local authorities for helpful information,” continued Stuart. “I am filing legislation that will help combat this issue to protect local renters, realtors and others impacted by these scams.”