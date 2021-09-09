State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss her work in Springfield and answer questions from community members about state and local issues. To register for the Zoom event, email repkatiestuart@gmail.com.
“It is important for me to hear feedback from residents about state and local issues that they care about most as well as thoughts on how to move the Metro East forward,” said Stuart. “This event is a wonderful opportunity to come and share your thoughts with me and hear an update on my legislative agenda.”
Stuart regularly hosts “Primetime with Katie” as an opportunity for residents to talk with her about the state-related issues that matter most to them. During the event, Stuart will update residents on her legislation that has been signed into law and then opens the conversation to attendees to share their thoughts.
“Hearing directly from residents helps me to be a strong voice for our community in Springfield,” continued Stuart. "I encourage those who are able to attend and bring any questions or thoughts they have on state or local issues.”