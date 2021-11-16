To help provide veterans access to state agencies and other community organizations, state Rep. Katie Stuart is hosting a Veterans Benefits Fair on Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the American Legion Post 365, located at 1022 Vandalia St. in Collinsville.
“We owe it to those who served to support them and their families when they return,” said Stuart. “I am working in Springfield to help increase prioritization in hiring and jobs for veterans, education benefits such as expanded college credits, and expanding access to mental health services.”
Stuart has partnered with state agencies and community organizations that specialize in assisting veterans with healthcare, financials and housing. This is a free event open to all veterans, families or residents around the area. Masks are required for everyone attending the event, and for those who do not have a mask one will be provided.
“Our community has stepped up to support our veterans,” continued Stuart, “Veterans might not know about services and benefits that exist or whether they are eligible for them, and this resource fair provides an opportunity for these resources to be found under one roof.”