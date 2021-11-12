State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is inviting veterans, their families and other stakeholders to a virtual town hall on Veterans Issues on Nov. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. Residents can email repkatiestuart@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.
“This event is an opportunity for residents to learn about my work in Springfield and ask questions about the important issues facing veterans in our community,” said Stuart. “I value feedback from residents about local and state issues to help me be a strong advocate for local families.”
Stuart will provide an update on her work in Springfield on the Military Economic Development Committee, which works on issues facing both active duty personal, veterans, and their families. She also is a member on the Interagency Advisory Committee on Hiring Veterans to help veterans find employment opportunities, and businesses to hire veterans. In addition, she will answer any questions residents have about legislation that affects veterans and their families. She regularly hosts advisory committees throughout the year on different topics to provide residents with an opportunity to discuss their thoughts with her on state and local issues.
“I am currently working on new legislation for the coming session and events like these are wonderful opportunities for residents to bring ideas to me,” continued Stuart. “I encourage local veterans, their family and caretakers, and other residents interested to attend this event to share their questions and ideas about the important issues facing veterans in our community.”