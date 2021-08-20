State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is inviting students, faculty and other stakeholders to a town hall on higher education at SIUE’s B. Barnard Birger Hall located at 30 N. Circle Dr. on Aug. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.
“The past year has been difficult for faculty and students, and as everyone returns to an in-person fall semester, there are still challenges ahead,” said Stuart. “It is important for me to receive feedback from students and faculty to guide my work in Springfield and be a strong voice for the SIUE community.”
Stuart will provide an update on her work in Springfield as Chair of the House Higher Education Committee. She regularly hosts advisory committees throughout the year on different topics to provide local residents with an opportunity to discuss their thoughts with her on state and local issues.
“I want to make sure students, faculty and others have a say in what higher education will look like in the coming years as we reflect on the impact of the pandemic on communities and institutions,” continued Stuart. “I encourage local students, staff and other stakeholders to attend this event to share their questions and ideas about the future of higher education.”