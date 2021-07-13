To accommodate working families’ busy schedules, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be extending walk-in hours at her constituent service office until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. She plans to continue this practice at least once a month to help residents access state services outside traditional business hours.
“I recognize it can be difficult for people who work full time to visit my office during regular business hours,” said Stuart. “My evening office hours provide a convenient time for community members to stop by to ask questions or receive assistance with state services, without having to take time off work or rearrange their day.”
Stuart’s district office, located at 2105 Vandalia St., Unit 16 in Collinsville, will be open for walk-in services until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. Visitors are encouraged, but not required, to call ahead at 618-365-6650 to let staff know they will be attending. Future dates for extended office hours can be found on Stuart’s Facebook page.
“If you’re having trouble getting unemployment benefits or renewing a FOID card, my staff and I are available to help,” said Stuart. “If you’re not able to make it on Tuesday, please give us a call and we’ll find a time that works for you.”