To provide an opportunity for residents to discuss their thoughts about state and local issues, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be hosting her annual Holiday Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, at her district office located at 2105 Vandalia St., Unit 16 in Collinsville.
“The best ideas for legislation come from conversations with residents, so I want to make sure residents’ questions and concerns about state and local issues are addressed,” Stuart said. “Although it’s a busy time with the holidays approaching, I encourage everyone to come by to chat and enjoy holiday treats.”
Stuart’s district office in Collinsville provides services to residents such as help with firearm owner identification (FOID) card applications, connecting with state agencies and free notary services. This winter, Stuart has also been collecting cold-weather items, such as hats, gloves, and scarves, and diapers to help members of the community in need. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be brought to the office if desired; a complete list of drop-off locations for Stuart’s diaper donation drive can be found here.
“The holiday season is the perfect time to give back to those in need,” Stuart said. “Whether you want to come by to drop off donations or to talk about the upcoming legislative session, I encourage residents to come by my holiday open house.”