To help working families connect with their elected officials, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will be holding extended office hours on Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at her district office located at 2105 Vandalia St., #16 in Collinsville.
“It can be difficult for residents who work full time to visit my office during business hours,” said Stuart. “Extending my office hours monthly helps connect those who need the services to resources my office provides.”
Stuart’s office will be open until 7 pm for walk-in services for residents who work during the day. Visitors are encouraged to call ahead at 618-365-6650 to let staff know they will be attending.
“If you are having trouble with state departments, like getting unemployment or renewing your FOID card, my staff and I are available to help,” continued Stuart. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of these hours if you are unable to reach me during my normal business hours.”