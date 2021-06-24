To alleviate blood shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is hosting a blood drive with Impact Life, formerly known as Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. The drive will take place from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, at the American Legion Post 365 in Collinsville.
“The pandemic limited local organizations’ ability to host blood drives, which caused a shortage in the supply for sick and injured patients,” Stuart said. “Even with the state’s reopening, blood donations are still low in our area. This drive will help boost the blood supply for our community, as all donations go straight to local hospitals.”
Stuart, in partnership with Impact Life Blood Center, is offering healthy individuals the opportunity to donate blood. Click here to schedule an appointment. Donors must follow CDC guidelines for healthcare settings, including wearing a mask in the building. If you do not bring one, a disposable mask will be provided.
“Donating blood is an easy way to help patients in our community who need transfusions for serious injuries or medical conditions,” Stuart said. “Each donation truly makes a difference, and I encourage anyone who meets the health criteria for donating to come out and do so.”