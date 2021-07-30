Working to guarantee that residents have adequate healthcare coverage, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, supported a measure that requires health insurance to cover telehealth service the same as regular office visits.
“A top priority of mine is to make sure everyone has access to affordable healthcare, regardless of where they live,” said Stuart. “Throughout the pandemic, individuals utilized telehealth services that allowed for residents to have access to healthcare and keep themselves safe during the pandemic. People should not be prohibited from getting the care they need because of policies that are not reflective of available technologies and resources.”
Stuart supported House Bill 3308, which requires that individual and group accident or health insurance cover a telehealth service in the same manner that they cover regular in-person office visits. The measure also removes the geographical barrier to telehealth delivery and sets a limit on patient cost-sharing. This bill was signed into law by the governor on July 23.
“Requiring that insurance covers telehealth at the same rate as a regular in-person office visit gives people the necessary flexibility to take care of themselves, which is extremely important for the entire community and state,” continued Stuart. “I will continue to the fight to expand health care coverage for telehealth services, mental health resources, reduce high prescription drug costs and maintain funding for preventative cancer screening.”