State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, supported a measure to provide resources on mental health for first responders by requiring the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) to create an online database and resource page.
“Around 85% of first responders suffer mental health issues from their work,” said Stuart. “Additionally, mental health issues are stigmatized which prevents many first responders from seeking proper care. We needed to broaden the availability of resources for first responders who have quietly been dealing with personal trauma.”
Stuart sponsored Senate Bill 1575, which requires that DHS create a new online database with resources geared towards crisis services, trauma information, stress reduction, anxiety, depression and suicide prevention for first responders. The governor signed the measure into law on Aug. 12.
“Our first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe, and these jobs place a strain on workers' mental health,” continued Stuart. “By expanding the availability of information on mental health, especially for first responders, we are increasing access to resources to help them maintain their mental health.”