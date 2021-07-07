State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is inviting area business owners and other community stakeholders to a virtual meeting of her Economic Development Advisory Committee on Tuesday, July 27 at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending can RSVP to repkatiestuart@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.
“The past year was incredibly difficult for the business community as they had to adapt to pandemic-related restrictions,” said Stuart. “Even though the state has reopened, it will take time for our economy to recover. By receiving feedback from local business leaders and economic development organizations, I’m better able to advocate for their needs moving forward.”
Stuart’s Economic Development Advisory Committee brings together small business owners, members of labor organizations, interested residents and other stakeholders to discuss economic development efforts in the Metro East. In the aftermath of the pandemic, it provides an opportunity for business owners to share the challenges they are facing and for Stuart to set priorities to help the regional economy flourish.
“I encourage local business owners to attend this meeting and bring any questions or thoughts they have,” said Stuart. “I’m excited for our conversation and about the opportunities ahead to ensure downstate Illinois remains a priority for economic investment.”