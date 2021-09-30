To protect senior citizens from identity fraud and scams, Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, recently partnered with the Attorney General’s Office to host a Senior Fraud Seminar at the Glen Carbon Senior Center.
“Many scammers specifically target seniors,” said Stuart, “It is important to help our older neighbors learn more about common scams, and ask questions. The seminar helped attendees learn how to protect themselves, and keep their personal information safe.”
Stuart’s Senior Fraud Seminar discussed ways that residents can protect themselves from different types of identity theft, and common internet and telephone scams. Stuart gave an update on legislation that passed during the spring session and was signed into law to protect senior citizens.