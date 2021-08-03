To help families prepare for back-to-school season, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is collaborating with the Caseyville Public Library to collect school supplies. There will be a donation drop-off box at Stuart’s constituent services office, located at 2105 Vandalia St., Unit #16 in Collinsville, as well as at the Caseyville Public Library at 419 S. 2nd St. in Caseyville.
“Returning to school is an exciting transition for students, especially after a year of hybrid learning,” said Stuart. “However, the cost of back-to-school supplies can really add up. Our supply drive will help ensure local students have what they need for a successful school year.”
Stuart’s school supply drive will be held throughout the month of August. All donated items will be given to the Caseyville Public Library to distribute to students at Caseyville Elementary School.
“Caseyville Elementary is at 100% for the free and reduced lunch program due to the population in our attendance area. Our school supply closet took a huge hit last year with kiddos coming and going,” said Chelsea Clark, Principal of Caseyville Elementary School. “We were constantly trying to replenish their supplies without asking the families to spend any additional money. Right now, our biggest need for additional supplies would be: headphones (not earbuds), glue sticks, dry erase markers, Kleenexes, 2 pocket folders with or without prongs and crayons.”
“We are thrilled to be hosting a school supply drive for the students in our community. I want families to see their local library as a resource for all aspects of their life,” said Ashley Stewart, Library Director of the Caseyville Public Library District. “Getting back into the school routine can sometimes be a tough transition for families and we are here to help.”