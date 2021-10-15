To provide an opportunity for residents to discuss important issues impacting seniors, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a Citizen Advisory Committee on Senior Issues on Monday, Oct. 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Collinsville Senior Center.
“It is valuable for me to receive feedback from residents about local and state issues that affect our day-to-day lives and help me advocate for our families in Springfield,” said Stuart. “This event is an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts about issues that impact seniors to help inform my work as state Representative.”
Stuart will provide an update on her work in Springfield and important legislation from the spring session. Stuart regularly hosts advisory committees throughout the year on different topics to provide local residents with an opportunity to discuss their thoughts with her on state and local issues.
“I encourage local seniors to attend this event to collaborate on solutions to make the state work better for older residents,” continued Stuart. “It is so helpful when residents share their questions and ideas about what issues are facing our seniors in the community every day, and learn about legislation that has been signed into law that helps to protect our seniors.”