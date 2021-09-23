To help families in need have an adequate supply of diapers for their children, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a diaper drive to collect donations for the Madison County Diaper Bank and the Metro-East Diaper Bank.
“For families already struggling to make ends meet, the cost of diapers can be too much,” said Stuart. “The pandemic has increased the need for diapers, and our local diaper banks are having a hard time keeping enough diapers on their shelves to help families. This drive helps families in need by making sure they have enough diapers to keep their children healthy and happy."
From September 27 to October 3 Stuart will host a diaper drive to help bring awareness around the need for diapers for local families, given the high cost of diapers on families. Diaper donations can be dropped off at Stuart's district office located at 2105 Vandalia St., Unit 16 in Collinsville. A complete list of drop off location around the district can be found here.
“Next time you are at the grocery store, please consider picking up a box of diapers for someone who needs it in our community,” continued Stuart. “Thank you to the Madison County Diaper Bank and the Metro-East Diaper Bank for partnering with my office to provide these resources to families across Madison County.”