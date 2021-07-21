State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is informing residents that the Secretary of State has extended the expiration dates for driver’s licenses and state ID cards to Jan. 1, 2022.
“This extension helps individuals who do not want to rush to the DMV, especially as facilities face a high volume of customers as offices reopen,” said Stuart. “This extension helps to create a safer environment at driver facilities for both visitors and staff.”
Stuart backed Senate Bill 2232, which authorized the Secretary of State to extend driver’s licenses and ID card renewals to Jan. 1, 2022. The extension covers expiration dates up until December of this year, but does not cover commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. The Secretary of State strongly encourages residents to consider using their online services for basic needs, including the purchase of license plate stickers or for renewing a license. The driver services website can be accessed at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.
“I encourage everyone to visit the Secretary of State’s website to see if they can avoid making a trip to the DMV,” said Stuart. “Our state offers a number of convenient services online nowadays, and I hope residents are able to take advantage of them not just during the pandemic, but down the road as well.”