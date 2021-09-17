State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is highlighting the open application for the small equipment grant program for local fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services.
“This grant program will help departments make sure they have the proper equipment to do their jobs safely,” said Stuart. “Small equipment can be expensive and place a strain on a department’s resources. This grant program works to alleviate this burden for the department to purchase new equipment as necessary.”
The grant provides up to $26,000 for departments to buy small equipment. Stuart is highlighting the grant program so local fire departments can apply for the grant program to purchase personal protective equipment, like masks, gloves, or other equipment to protect staff from COVID-19. Applications must be electronically submitted or postmarked by Oct. 22 to be considered. For more information regarding a fire department's eligibility or to view the application, please visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/SmallBizAssistance/Pages/B2B.aspx.
“I encourage all local fire departments and ambulance services to check if they are eligible for this grant,” continued Stuart. “These grants help provide necessities that our first responders need to do their jobs well to keep our communities safe every day.”