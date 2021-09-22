Menstrual products would be available free of charge in state park restrooms under legislation introduced by state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville.
“Period products are necessary items, like soap and toilet paper, that should be easily accessible to anyone who needs them,” said Stuart. “This legislation puts menstrual products in restrooms to make sure individuals have access to products when they need them, just like any other product already provided in public restrooms.”
Stuart’s House Bill 4148 requires menstrual products to be available at no cost in all restrooms in State Parks managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Stuart has continually advocated expanded access to menstrual hygiene products, including passing a new law that requires housing shelters to provide period products free of charge.
“I have worked on several pieces of legislation to provide menstrual products in the restrooms on a college campus and in secondary school to make sure the students have access to these products," continued Stuart. "Expanding this initiative to state parks makes sure that those who menstruate has access to these products.”