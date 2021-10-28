State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is congratulating the 2021 Nurse Fellows named by the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Nurse workforce Center.
“I want to congratulate Sheri Compton-McBride from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, who demonstrates the world class education available through the nursing program at SIUE,” said Stuart. “She has nobly dedicated herself to preparing the next generation of nurses for a critical profession and will help to provide students with the high-quality education that will benefit future students and their patients to have access to quality care.”
The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and Nursing Workforce Center recently named Educator Fellows who have worked to improve their craft to help the next generation of nursing students and are the recipients of $10,000 to continue their work educating future nurses. The award will help the fellows to further their education, purchase textbooks, and create new techniques for teaching and present research.
“I want to congratulate every recipient on their hard work and dedication to their trade,” continued Stuart. “Nursing is a commendable profession, and I am grateful for the educators preparing students for their professional journey”.