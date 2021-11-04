In response to vandalism surrounding free menstrual products in restrooms on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s (SIUE), state Rep. Katie Stuart, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, released the following statement:
“I am infuriated and disgusted by the display of bigotry and cowardice shown by a small group on the campus at SIUe. Instead of using compassion, the individuals involved attempted to stoke fear through vandalism.
“This is why I work toward menstrual equity. I sponsored House Bill 641, which requires all college campuses to provide free menstrual hygiene products in all of the restrooms within campus boundaries, which was signed into law in the summer. Period products are necessary items, like soap and toilet paper, that should be easily accessible to anyone who needs them.
“If the sight of a tampon or pad fills someone with so much rage they have to resort to such immature extremes, that is more evidence that menstruation has to come out of the shadows and whispers and be recognized as the natural biological function it is.”