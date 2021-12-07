To help families in need, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a diaper collection drive in partnership with the Metro East Diaper Bank and the Madison County Diaper Bank during the month of December. Donations can be dropped off at Rep. Stuart’s district office at 2105 Vandalia St., Unit #16 in Collinsville.
“The pandemic has tripled the need for diapers across the nation. Our local diaper banks are struggling to meet local needs,” said Stuart. “Hosting a diaper drive not only boosts the supply at our local diaper banks, but also helps local families in need this holiday season.”
During the month of December, Stuart is hosting a diaper drive to increase awareness around the need for diapers for local families, given the high cost of diapers. Diaper donations can be dropped off at Stuart's district office located at 2105 Vandalia St., Unit 16 in Collinsville. A complete list of drop-off locations around the district can be found here.
“When you are at the grocery store this month, please consider picking up a box of diapers for someone in need,” continued Stuart. “Thank you to the Madison County Diaper Bank and the Metro East Diaper Bank for partnering with my office to provide these resources to families across Madison County.”