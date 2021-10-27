State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is announcing that Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) will be receiving $1.8 million investment from the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program to build a new Wet Lab.
“I am pleased to see the investment in SIUE for the construction of a new wet lab facility,” said Stuart. “This is a major investment that will enable our local university to best serve their students' needs as their programs continue to expand beyond its current capacity and help provide critical research for the life science industry.”
The funding investment for the new wet lab is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program from 2019. Investment in wet labs at our college and universities will help provide critical research in the life science field, which is essential research for biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and research and manufacturing organizations. These labs are an investment in economic development to help advancement in research and grow start-ups in Illinois. Stuart supported the 2019 capital plan and continues to support investment in higher education institutions to keep students in Illinois to ensure they are prepared to enter the workforce.
“Investing in new wet lab space has long-term benefits for not only SIUE but for our local economy as we provide research for the life science industry,” said Stuart. "I will continue working to provide students with greater learning opportunities in new and growing industries.”