Within a few minutes of heading to the lot at the corner of Riley and Johnson, it is clear that you have arrived not at a lot, but at a place — Stephanie’s Place.
This space is filled with children, laughter, smiles and games. Events and activities that build community, teach children to learn and love others is nothing new to Stephanie’s Place. Apryll Pittman, events coordinator for Stephanie’s Place, said “unity in the community” is the mission of the events and activities on this ground, owned and stewarded by Joe and Stephanie Elliott since 2012.
“Joe bought me the lot as a Christmas present; it was a surprise,” Stephanie said.
If you know Joe and Stephanie, you know it is not a surprise they haven’t built a dream home or a business on the lot: they have far greater plans. Stephanie and Joe have been married for 36 years and are the proud parents of Jeron (New York) and Jamar (Texas). They have made the community at Riley and Johnson their family and want people to know “someone loves them.” Stephanie’s Place is used for Kingdom work: for loving people and bringing people together. During their first event at Easter, years ago, Stephanie reflected how she “was surprised to paint the faces of the nearly 75 children that attended.”
From movie nights sponsored by Carrollton Bank to Obstacle Course Days to the next upcoming event, the Christmas Tree Lighting and party the Saturday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 27), there is always something happening at Stephanie’s Place.
“Joe takes care of everything from the games to the lot maintenance and he loves doing it,” Stephanie said.
Her name may sound familiar. As a past YWCA Woman of Distinction, she has served two terms as the Sixth Ward alderwoman, currently serves on the Community Hope Center Board and the NCNW National Council of Negro Women, Alton Chapter, as well as the SAK Board. Joe and Stephanie “begin events with prayer at Stephanie’s Place and believe prayer is always first,” Stephanie said.
Her church, Shalom CCOP, led by Pastor Freddie J. Clark, is important to her family life and leadership.
Stephanie’s Place is excited to announce a new addition — a free little library. This free little library, built by Jacob and Blake Schaper, two homeschooled students in Alton, will be added to the registry of more than 100,000 libraries around the world, helping to increase book access for all. Little library kits can be purchased, but Jacob Schaper used his knowledge from a class on AutoCAD and his resourcefulness to create a specially designed library for Stephanie’s Place. “Designing the free little library was such an incredible hands-on learning opportunity and being able to take the project from idea to paper and then building it from scratch, taught me so much about engineering and product design,” Jacob said.
Blake Schaper headed up the book drive and continues to find books to fill the library shelves at garage sales and from friends and family willing to donate.
“I am excited to share my love of books with others and had fun organizing the books that Joanne Adams and SAK donated,” Blake said.
These two students have an insatiable desire to read and are thrilled to spark an interest in others to pick up a book, share a book, and have a great conversation about the ideas and characters that fill the pages.
Books and ideas can change the world and Stephanie has already experienced the effects. “During the past year, many kids didn’t have access to the library and this free little library gives kids the opportunity to have access to more books,” Stephanie said. “There are books on how to do all kinds of things in the new library and they know that they can finish one and return it and find another one that sparks their interest.”
Nothing makes the Schaper family happier than seeing kids and adults with books in hand. Stephanie Elliott said one of the biggest blessings of leading Stephanie’s Place has been seeing the kids from Alton Point go on to college and then come back to volunteer at Stephanie’s Place.
Stephanie’s Place is a 501c3 and would love to connect with anyone who would like to volunteer or donate. They are most in need right now of books and lights for their upcoming Christmas tree lighting and gathering. You may reach out to Stephanie and Joe at joenstephanie@outlook.com
If you would like more information about the library program, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org.