218 Years! There's a small but mighty Church nestled in a little town named Wanda,right in between Edwardsville and Roxana/Wood River. The Little Church is called Wanda United Methodist Church. It is the oldest Church in Illinois..It was started in 1803 in a log cabin and grew to an amazing beautiful old Church with lots of love and strong community ties.
The Church is awaiting approval from the Historical National Registry to be declared a National Landmark. While waiting like many neighbors, our little Church needs help. Our doors are always open but we have a very small, elderly congregation and we plan to host an event to not just give back to the community but to also help save our Church and bring in younger people. Unfortunately, we have had some setbacks and are needing a boost to continue through. We are organizing a fundraiser/community service End Of Summer Outdoor Movie to kick off the new school year! Where we will be giving out free school supplies and goodies to follow our yearly tradition.
. We are asking our wonderful community and its neighbors for donations.- Whether it's a monetary contribution, a gift certificate, a gift card, or promotional item, etc. The item you donate can be sent to the address above, or if it is more convenient, we would be more than happy to pick up your donation.Please make checks payable to “Wanda United Methodist," for monetary contributions.
In an effort to recognize our contributors, please enclose a business card for our display at the event. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of our supporters who have helped in the past or in the future!
Any support you can give us will be greatly appreciated!