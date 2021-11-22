Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has announced the winners of the office’s 2021 Red Ribbon Week poster competition.
This annual competition invites third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students from schools in Madison County to create and design posters on the importance of resisting drugs. The theme of this year’s Red Ribbon Week was Drug Free Looks Like Me. One winner was chosen from each grade:
Third grade: Kysen Knebel, Highland Elementary
Fourth grade: Sam Herring, East Elementary (Alton)
Fifth grade: Jemma Dorsey, Our Lady Queen of Peace (Bethalto)
“Congratulations to these student winners and their teachers and parents,” Haine said. “All the entries were wonderful, which made the process of selecting a winner very difficult. Thank you to all the schools who took the time to join in our contest this year. Together, we can continue to strengthen our children to resist drugs and live life to the fullest.”
The winning entries will be displayed for one year in the State’s Attorney’s Office in the Madison County Administration Building. Each winning student will also receive a pizza party for their entire class with Haine.
The Red Ribbon campaign began in support of a murdered DEA agent killed in 1985 by drug traffickers. Displaying a red ribbon demonstrates support of a drug-free America. The annual Red Ribbon Campaign, held every October since 1986, is one of the largest drug prevention campaigns in the country.