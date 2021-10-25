The St. Andrew’s Fall Book Fair will be held on November 5-6 at 406 Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville, Illinois. Hours on Friday, November 5, by reservation only, will be 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. On Saturday, November 6, hours are 9 a.m. – noon and reservations are not required.
The Book Fair features more than 20,000 used books, well organized and priced to sell. Categories include fiction (hardcover and paperback), children’s books, history, literature, pets, sports, regional history, cookbooks, gardening, art, biography, music, humor, large print, religion, reference, science fiction and much more. The books are sorted by category with some categories also alphabetized by author.
Covid-19 precautions include requiring masks for all patrons and volunteers and a reservation system to limit Friday night participation to no more than 30 patrons at one time. Social distancing is encouraged, and hand sanitizer is available at the entrance and exit.
Area book lovers may sign up for the sale online using a link on the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church website: (https://www.standrews-edwardsville.com/). Those without computer access can call 618-656-1294 to make a reservation on Friday or attend the sale on Saturday.
Questions should be addressed to fair organizers Mike and Cindy Reinhardt who can be reached at 618-656-1294.