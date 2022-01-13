Amy Spears is widely known by her Alton students and colleagues as an outstanding teacher. This local recognition was affirmed at a national level recently when Spears was named as a 2022 Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates.
Spears is a math teacher at Alton Middle School. She is an excellent teacher with a deep understanding of curriculum and instruction. She also is able to create instructional strategies that meet the individualized needs of her students and employs those in the classroom setting.
Curriculum Associates is a national company that recognizes teachers who demonstrate growth in student achievement through formal assessments, showcase innovation and engagement practices and maintain high standards for student performance.
Dr. Cindy Inman, Alton Middle School Principal, noted that Spears not only meets, but also exceeds the criteria for the prestigious award. “Amy is simply a remarkable teacher. She is well-prepared each day for instruction, uses assessments and student data to guide her practice and all while building excellent relationships with her students.”