“In Our Own Backyard: SIUE Investigations of the Gehring Site” with presenter Prof. Julie Zimmermann is the latest video in the Madison County Historical Society’s Online Speaker Series. The program is available now on the MCHS website (https://madcohistory.org/speaker-series-julie-zimmermann/).
SIUE’s Gehring Site is located on the SIUE campus between Cahokia Creek and the bluff, eight miles north of Cahokia Mounds. Since 2009, Zimmermann has been directing the SIUE archaeology field school at the Gehring Site. Work thus far has shown the site was used from late-Paleo Indian through historic periods, but most intensively during the Middle Woodland (ca. 2,000 years ago) and Mississippian periods (ca. 1,000 years ago).
This program will discuss what has been found at the site where Zimmermann’s primary research interest is with the Middle Woodland (Hopewell) occupation. Although virtually all archaeological time periods are represented at the site, Mississippian has been the most prominent.
A part of the program includes an appeal to local residents who may have found artifacts at the site in earlier years. Zimmermann would like to document what has been found and where, but the artifacts would remain the property of the finder.
Julie A. Zimmermann, PhD, is Professor and Chair of the Department of Anthropology and Coordinator of Native American Studies at Southern Illinois University.
This is the fourth program in this series, which has previously looked at the 1860 election, the lynching of Robert Prager and the African American community in Pin Oak Township. The August program will be on Italian immigration to Madison County.
For additional information about the Online Speaker Series, call 618-656-1294.