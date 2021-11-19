All Ages:
Winter Reindeer Party
Thursday, December 16th
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
at SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Ave
See and Learn About Real Reindeer from Show Me Reindeer!
First 100 kids will receive a gift bag of goodies.
Questions? Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
Spread the Warmth by Reading!
All Ages Winter Reading Challenge!
December 16th through January 31st
This year's winter reading grand prize will be split between the local nonprofit groups with your help!
Every book you read during the Winter Challenge is a vote for one of the local nonprofit groups!
Sign up at either library location or online with our Beanstack app or www.smrld.beanstack.com
Chinese New Year Family Celebration
Tuesday, February 1st
6 PM
at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave
Come Learn Holiday Traditions & Enjoy Stories, Crafts, & More!
Youth Services Department Presents:
Story Time
Enjoy stories, music and crafts!
Mondays at 10 AM
SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave
Thursdays at 6 PM
SMRLD 2145 Johnson Road
Legos
Come Build with Us!
Every Tuesday
5 - 7 PM
In the Children's Department, 2001 Delmar Ave
Music & Movement
Fun Music Program with Interactive Songs & Movements, For Babies & Toddler
Friday, December 10
Friday, January 14 & 28
Friday, February 11 & 25
10 AM at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave
S.T.E.A.M. Take Home Kits
Science Technology Engineering Arts Math
December: Blow Painting
January: Exploding Baggies
February: Q-tip Launcher
For Grades 2-6
Pick up a kit with supplies and instructions at either library location while supplies last.
1000 Books Before Kindergarten
Register at Either Library Location or
Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com
Keep Book Log
Every 100 Books - Visit either library location and receive a sticker.
500 Books - Your child will receive a free book.
1000 Books - Your child will receive a free book and a backpack.
Teen Services Department Presents:
Bad Art Night
For Tweens & Teens, Grades 5-12
Wednesday, January 26th
5 - 7 PM
at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave
Drop in and make some art (good or bad) with provided supplies!
For more information email: ysmanager@smrld.org
TAG = Teen Advisory Group
TAG is for volunteers ages 13-17 who use their voice to improve the library's teen services, materials, and so much more!
Meetings are on the first Saturday of the month from 12-1 PM @ 2001 Delmar Ave.
Tell us what you think!
January 8 and February 5
For more information email: ysmanager@smrld.org
Nintendo Switch
Every Saturday, 1-4 PM
Teen Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Grades 7-12
For more information email: ysmanager@smrld.org
Adult Services Department Presents:
Free Tax Preparation Drop Off/Pick-Up Service
February 5, 2022 - April 2, 2022
By Appointment Only
SMRLD, 2001 Delmar Ave
Call 618- 452-6238 ext. 730 or 755
for more information or to
schedule an appointment beginning January 10, 2022
Computer 101: Getting Started with PCs and More
All classes will be held on
Thursdays at 11:30 AM in the
Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
January 13th - The Basics
January 20th - The Internet
January 27th - E-mail
February 3rd - Microsoft Office
February 10th - SMRLD.org
Limited enrollment due to COVID-19. Pre Registration is required.
To register, or for additional information, please call 618-452-6238 or email research@smrld.org
Constellations 101
with the Riverbend Astronomy Club
Tuesday, February 15th
6:30 PM
2001 Delmar Ave
Learn how to find and identify constellations, and how to use a telescope.
For additional information,call 618-452-6238 ext 730
Just Unwind Yarn Club
Join us on the third Saturday of each month to knit, socialize, and share your techniques with fellow yarn crafters!
You bring the yarn and ideas, we provide the space!
Saturday, December 18, January 15, & February 19
2-4 PM
Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext. 755
Book Club!
Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club
December: No Meeting see you in 20226:30 PM on Tuesday, January 25 at 2001 Delmar Ave or 11 AM on Monday, January 31 at 2145 Johnson Rd: Magic For Liars by Sarah Gailey6:30 PM on Tuesday, February 22 at 2001 Delmar Ave or 11 AM on Monday, February 28 at 2145 Johnson Rd: Once I Was You by Maria Hinojosa
Copies of the book are available at both libraries.
Questions?! call 618-452-6238 ext. 785
2021 SMRLD Adult Reading Challenge!
Select and read 12 books based on our challenge prompts during 2021 and received a surprise!
Pick up the challenge at the library or sign up through Beanstack!
Read Across Historic Route 66 in 2022
The 3rd annual SMRLD reading challenge:
Choose 12 books to read from our Route 66 booklist available at the Research Desk of both locations.
Pick up the booklist at the library or sign up through Beanstack (smrld.beanstack.com)
after January 3 and complete the challenge by the end of 2022 for a small prize!