Six Mile Regional Library District will host the following free programs & events:
All Ages:
SMRLD Pops Up!
Library cards, Information, & Giveaways!
Come find us at different businesses & events during the month of September!
Hispanic Heritage Month Family Fiestas
Enjoy Stories, Songs, Crafts, and Snacks with Special Guests from Different Hispanic Cultures! Everyone is Welcome!
September 15 - Mexico
September 22 - Puerto Rico
September 29 - Peru
6PM at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave
Questions? Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
3rd Annual IHLS Library Crawl!
September 27 through October 17
Check out some of our neighboring libraries this Fall
The crawl passports will be available September 27 at both libraries. Visit 5 libraries by October 17th and you will be entered into a drawing for a Schnucks gift card!
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755
Spooky Story Contest
Submissions due by October 15th
Four Age Groups:
Grades 2-4
Grades 5-8
Grades 9-12
Adult
Grand Prize for each age group: A $50 Amazon Gift Card and your story read aloud and posted on our page
Full rules and eligibility available at www.smrld.org/spookystory
Email damanager@smrld.org or call 618-452-6238 ext 730 for more information
Family Read Night
Book Bingo & Story Time
Thursday, November 18
6 PM at 2001 Delmar Ave
Enjoy a story time followed by snacks and games of
Bingo to win books!
All ages. Register by calling the Youth
Services Department at 618-452-6238
Youth Services Department Presents:
Story Time
Enjoy stories, music and crafts!
Mondays at 10 AM
SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave
&
Thursdays at 6 PM
SMRLD 2145 Johnson Road
Questions? Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
Legos
Come Build with Us!
Every Tuesday
5 - 7 PM
In the Children's Department, 2001 Delmar Ave
Questions? Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
Tales for Tails
Read to a dog on the 2nd Wednesday of the month!
Kids in grades K-8 can practice reading with a dog from C.H.A.M.P. Assistance Dogs!
Wednesdays: September 8; October 13; and November 10
6:30-7:30 PM at 2145 Johnson Rd
The C.H.A.M.P. organization trains dogs for various animal assisted activities to improve and enhance life skills.
In public libraries, the dogs will sit and “listen” while kids enjoy reading and gain confidence in a positive setting!
For more information about C.H.A.M.P., ask your librarian or visit www.champdogs.org
Questions? Call 618-452-6238 ext.755
Music & Movement
Fun Music Program with Interactive Songs & Movements For Babies & Toddler
Friday, September 10 & 24
Friday, October 8 & 22
Friday, November 12
10 AM at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave
Questions? Call the Youth Services department at 618-452-6238
Saturday Science Lab
September 11: Ooblecks (Wear Clothes You Can Get Messy.)
October 9: Vomiting Pumpkins (Wear Clothes You Can Get Messy.)
November 13: Balloon Turkey Racing
For Grades 2-6
2 PM at SMRLD 2001 Delmar Ave
Mad Science Halloween Show
On the Patio
Wednesday, October 27
6:30 PM at 2145 Johnson Rd
1000 Books Before Kindergarten
Register at Either Library Location or
Online at https://smrld.beanstack.com
Keep Book Log
Every 100 Books - Visit either library location and receive a sticker.
500 Books - Your child will receive a free book.
1000 Books - Your child will receive a free book and a backpack.
Teen Services Department Presents:
TAG = Teen Advisory Group
TAG is for volunteers ages 13-17 who use their voice to improve the library's teen services, materials, and so much more!
Meetings are on the first Saturday of the month from 10-11 AM @ 2001 Delmar Ave.
Tell us what you think!
For more information email the Teen Services Librarian at: teenservices@smrld.org
Nintendo Switch
Every Saturday, 1-4 PM
Teen Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Grades 7-12
For more information email the Teen Services Librarian at: teenservices@smrld.org
Teen Afterhours Paranormal Investigation
Did you hear that? It's a SMRLD afterhours investigationGrades 7-12, Friday, October 15th
7:30 - 8:30 PM, 2001 Delmar Ave
Is the Delmar Library haunted!?
Be part of the team of young paranormal researchers who will join members from the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society (STLPRS) to see if it is.
STLPRS will provide all of the equipment and instruction necessary for you to investigate.
Please bring a flashlight and your own phone or camera if you would like to take individual photos.
Registration required.
Call 452-6238 ext 731 to sign up or for more information
Adult Services Department Presents:
Grow Solar Metro East Power Hour
Thinking about going solar? Join SMRLD as we co-host a free educational solar power hour
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
4 - 5 PM via Zoom
Sign up and learn more at growsolarmetroeast.org
Computer 101: Getting Started with PCs and More
All classes will be held on
Thursdays at 11:30 AM in the
Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
September 16th - The Basics
September 23rd - The Internet
September 30th - E-mail
October 7th - Microsoft Office
October 14th - Zoom/Meet
Limited enrollment due to COVID-19. Pre Registration is required.
To register, or for additional information, please call 618-452-6238 or email research@smrld.org
Tales from the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society
Join us Wednesday, October 6th
6:30-7:30 PM at 2001 Delmar Ave
Hear members of the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society (STLPRS) discuss their organization’s many years of conducting paranormal investigations in Illinois and Missouri,
including the Fox Theater and private residences. Learn about the Society and their approach to conducting a paranormal investigation. See the equipment and tools they use when investigating.
Be sure to stick around for the conclusion where they will show photos and videos from actual investigations they have conducted.
This event is intended for older teens and adults. Email research@smrld.org with questions.
Just Unwind Yarn Club
Join us on the third Saturday of each month to knit, socialize, and share your techniques with fellow yarn crafters!
You bring the yarn and ideas!
Saturday, September 18, October 16, & November 20
2-4 PM
Training & Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
Space is limited for social distancing, registration is required. Please call 618-452-6238 ext. 755 to reserve your space.
Cahokia: America's First City
Presented by the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site Volunteers
Saturday, November 6th
2-3 PM at 2001 Delmar Ave
Learn about the features and history of Cahokia, including Monks Mound, Mound 72, Woodhenge & more!
For more information, call 452-6238 ext 730 or 755
Book Club!
Join the Six Mile Regional Library Book Club
11 AM on Monday, September 27 at 2145 Johnson Rd or 6:30 PM on Tuesday, September 2 at 2001 Delmar Ave: The Lost Book Of Adana Moreau by Michael Zapata11 AM on Monday, October 25 at 2145 Johnson Rd or 6:30 PM on Tuesday, October 26 at 2001 Delmar Ave: The Saturday Night Ghost Club by Craig Davidson11 AM on Monday, November 29 at 2145 Johnson Rd or 6:30 PM on Tuesday, November 30 at 2001 Delmar Ave: When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole
Copies of the book are available at both libraries.
Questions?! call 618-452-6238 ext. 785
2021 SMRLD Adult Reading Challenge!
Select and read 12 books based on our challenge prompts during 2021 and received a surprise!
Pick up the challenge at the library or sign up through Beanstack!
Questions? Email research@smrld.org or call 452-6238 ext. 755