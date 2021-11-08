Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Taylor Ewing, of St. Louis, has been named the September SIUE Rotary Student Leader of the Month. The College of Arts and Sciences’ biological sciences major was nominated by Melinda Stitzel, assistant director for leadership programs for the Kimmel Student Involvement Center.
“It was a great honor being recognized as Student Leader of the Month,” said Ewing. “It showed me that not all my actions go unnoticed and was motivation for me to keep doing what I'm doing. It has also helped me to see more leadership qualities in myself than I recognized before. Winning this award made me encourage others to fine tune their leadership skills and establish who they are as a leader so they can see their full potential and also win this award someday.”
“Taylor is an incredible student leader,” Stitzel said. “Beyond her role as legacy chair, I see Taylor acting with leadership in other spaces. A few times in meetings Taylor has jumped in to provide careful advice or extend grace to those still learning. Informally, I have also witnessed Taylor encouraging students she just met to get involved, have confidence, and engage with leadership. She is definitely a patient, lead-by-example, encourage the heart kind of leader.”
Ewing transferred to SIUE from another university in fall 2019 and chose to major in biological sciences to fulfill her dream of becoming a clinical pathologist.
“I love helping people, and have always enjoyed learning about medicine and all the different attributes of the medical field,” Ewing said. “I also enjoy learning about biology because you get to see how living things function, survive and interact with each other in their environment. I chose SIUE specifically because of the many different resources offered to students. I knew I would have more opportunities to get involved in many diverse organizations, plenty of community service groups, and even get the chance to join a research lab and start my own project.”
In addition to her new role as legacy chair of the Student Leadership Council, Ewing is also involved in Black Girls Rock, Black Campus Ministry, Pre-Health Hub, Healthcare Issues and Ethics Club, and Pre-Med Association, as well as part of an undergraduate research lab called The BugGuts Lab directed by Brittany Peterson, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences.
Ewing volunteers with Potbangerz, a St. Louis-based nonprofit organziation comprised of community leaders whose mission is to fight injustice by uplifting the community, meeting nutritional needs, helping unhoused families as they navigate to permanent housing, and advocating for them when it’s most needed.
“I specifically help with the making of plates and taking them to unhoused families in the downtown St. Louis area. In February 2021, I did my own project with the help of the Potbangerz family and collected blankets from my family and friends to pass out to the homeless people near the Arch.”
To students interested in becoming involved on campus, Ewing advises, “Don’t be afraid to get involved and use the different resources each department has to offer. There are so many opportunities to grow as an individual and to enhance not only your academic skills, but also your professional skills. Cherish every moment during your college experience; it doesn't feel like it in the moment, but it goes by fast so make the best of it!”
The SIUE Rotary Student Leader of the Month recognition is awarded by the Kimmel Student Involvement Center in partnership with the Edwardsville Rotary. SIUE students can be nominated by fellow students, faculty or staff on GetInvolved, and those selected will be recognized at both the Edwardsville Rotary Club meeting as well as the annual Kimmel Student Involvement Center Leadership Awards Ceremony.