The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Admissions unveiled its freshest summer visit event, Meet Us on the Quad, on June 21 as 96 prospective students and their families took advantage of the opportunity to meet faculty, staff and current students in person.
Assistant Director of Admissions for Campus Visits and Outreach Kelley Brooks said SIUE wanted to offer a unique campus visit experience this summer for prospective students and their families.
“Due to COVID restrictions, this visit program was the first of its kind to be offered outdoors in a safe environment for all,” she said. “By collaborating with several academic departments, we were able to offer a campus visit experience that allowed prospective students to plan a full day of tours while visiting campus. As a result of the positive feedback, Meet Us on the Quad will continue to be a standard campus visit experience offered in the future.”
After the Meet Us on the Quad event, students were surveyed and provided these enthusiastic comments:
- “We enjoyed these three tours today! SIUE is one of the only Illinois schools providing in-person tours on campus that include residence hall tours of dorm rooms. That was a huge plus! I also liked that we could tour our specific major building (engineering) with two friendly and knowledgeable staff members … Overall, excellent!”
- “I really enjoyed all the tours I was led on today. SIUE is a very nice campus and I’m definitely interested. I particularly liked the School of Nursing tour.”
- “It was really great to see the classrooms in which I would be learning.”
- “The tour guide was very vibrant and very willing to help in anyway.”
- “The ROTC presentation was very insightful and informative. All of the people that we encountered were very friendly and helpful.”
- “I loved it! Great staff, can’t wait to come in the fall!”
For more information, contact Kelley Brooks at kbrooks@siue.edu. To schedule a campus tour at SIUE, visit siue.edu/visit. To apply to SIUE, visit siue.edu/apply.